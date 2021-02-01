  • Home
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2021: (CBSE) will release the Class 10 time table for the board exams tomorrow. Students who will be appearing in the CBSE Class 10 board exam 2021 will be able to access it from the official CBSE websites - cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 1, 2021 8:30 am IST

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Class 10 time table for the board exams tomorrow, February 2, 2021. As soon as the CBSE 2021 Class 10 time table is released, students who will be appearing in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 board exam 2021 will be able to access it from the official CBSE websites -- cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10 time table to be released tomorrow will mention the subject-wise CBSE Class 10 board exam dates.

The CBSE Class 10 board exams which are generally held between February and March, will be held in May this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Earlier on December 31, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had announced that CBSE board exams dates.

The upcoming 2021 Class 10 board exams, according to the CBSE 2021 Class 10 dates, will start from May 4 to June 10.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website – cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the new website

Step 3: Click on the CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2021 link under the latest updates section

Step 4: Select the class and from the next window, download the PDF CBSE date sheet

CBSE, this year as a one-time measure has also reduced the Class 10 syllabus by 30 per cent by keeping the core concepts to the extent possible. This reduction in CBSE Class 10 syllabus has been made keeping in mind the hardships the students faced during the COVID-19 period. Students due to appear for the upcoming 2021 board exam can check the CBSE Class 10 reduced syllabus and study for their exams accordingly. The CBSE Class 10 deleted portion for all the subjects have been made available on the CBSE website.

The board has also released the CBSE Class 10 sample papers along with their marking schemes. The CBSE Class 10 sample papers contain all the questions asked in the previous years and the associated marking scheme so that students taking the CBSE Class 10 exams board 2021 can check the type of questions asked.

