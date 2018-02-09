CBSE Class 10 Board Exam: Things To Keep In Mind While Appearing For Music Paper Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the class 10 Music paper exam on April 4, 2018. CBSE class 10 and class 12 annual board exams are set to start from March 5 and for class 10 Music paper is the last exam.

Same weightage



"Those who have opted Painting paper as their main subject did not unvalue it. It has same weightage and importance like your other subjects," says Ms Srivastava.



The CBSE class 10 painting exam is of 100 marks.



"We should know in which are we have to focus more. Compositional arrangement carries more weightage," suggests Ms Srivastava.



"It is arrangement /placing of elements of art together but in proportion," she said about the way we should do it.



"We should use proper color scheme while painting and we also need to paint things in right order and background," said the art teacher.



In her opinion, most important while attending CBSE Class 10 painting exam is time management. " Try to complete your painting on time," she said.



Other subjects



According to CBSE regulations, candidates with visual and hearing impairment, Spastic, Dyslexic, Autistic and candidates with disabilities as defined in The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 have the option of studying one compulsory language as against two. This language should be in consonance with the overall spirit of the Three Language Formula prescribed by the Board.



Besides one language, CBSE prescribes that any four of the following subjects be offered:



Mathematics, Science, Social Science, another language, Music, Painting, Home Science, Foundation of Information Technology, Commerce(Elements of Business), Commerce(Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy),E-Publishing and E-Office(English),EPublishing and E-Office(Hindi), Information and Communication Technology(ICT-166), any one out of Retail (NSQF) and Information Technology (NSQF).



(With Inputs from Shalu Srivastava, Art teacher, GD Goenka Public School, Greater Noida)



