CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result Expected By Third Week Of June

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10 board exam result likely by third week of June

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the assessment criteria for the students of Class 10 who were due to appear in the examination. Based on the circular, CBSE Class 10 result will be declared by the third week of June, 2021. Due to COVID-19, CBSE had earlier announced the cancellation of Class 10 board exams taking students’ safety and well-being into account.

UPDATE: AAKASH iACST - Get Instant Scholarship up to 90% CLICK here

CBSE has requested all its affiliated schools to upload the marks of internal assessment by June 11.

“Internal Assessments have already been done by the schools and a majority of schools have uploaded their data on the CBSE portal. All schools have been requested to upload the marks of Internal Assessment latest by 11th June, 2021 as earlier,” reads the official notice.

“All the schools have been asked to adhere to the timelines for submission of marks of internal assessment for the purpose of compilation and declaration of results tentatively by the third week of June 2021,” it added.

Assessment Criteria

The students of Class 10 will be assessed out of maximum of 100 marks for each subject. As per the CBSE assessment policy, 20 marks are for internal assessment and 80 marks are for year-end board examinations.

If any candidate did not appear in any of the assessment tests conducted by the school, the school may also conduct an offline/online or a telephonic one to one assessment and record documentary evidences. The student, the board said, may be assessed objectively on that basis by the school out of maximum marks of each subject.

CBSE Grace Marks

CBSE will compute the final result on the basis of uploaded theory and internal assessment marks by the schools. At the time of computation of result, Board’s policy of awarding grace marks will also be applied to those candidates who do not meet the qualifying criterion.

In case after application of grace marks policy by CBSE, any student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, he/she will be placed in “Essential Repeat” or “Compartment” Category.