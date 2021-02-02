CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Datesheet Released; Here's The Complete Schedule
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 date sheet on its official website cbse.nic.in. CBSE board exams 2021 for the Class 10 are scheduled from May 6 to June 7, 2021.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 date sheet on its official website cbse.nic.in. CBSE board exams 2021 for the Class 10 will begin with English paper scheduled on May 6, followed by Hindi paper on May 10. The exam will be held from May 6 to June 7, 2021. The results for the CBSE exams will be declared on July 15, 2021. The practical exams for the same will be held in their respective schools from March 1, 2021.
Here's The Complete CBSE Class 10 Exam Schedule
May 4- Odia, Kannada, Lepcha
May 6- English language and literature
May 10- Hindi course- A, B
May 11- Urdu course- A, Bengali, Tamil, Persian, Bahasa Melayu, Thai, Elem Book-K and ACCY
May 12- Punjabi, German
May 13- Malayalam, French, Russian, Urdu Course- B
May 15- Science theory/ practical
May 17- Painting
May 18- National Cadet Corps, Gurung, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music (vocal), (MEL INS), (PER INS)
May 20- Home Science
May 21- Mathematics Standard, Basic
May 22- Japanese, Elem of Business, Carnatic Music (Vocal), (PER INS)
May 25- Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Assamese, Tibetan, Nepali, Limboo, Telugu-Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa
May 27- Social Science
May 29- Information Technology, Introduction to Tourism, Artificial Intelligence
May 31- Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to finance market, Beauty and wellness, Agriculturte, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Marketing and Sales, Health Care, Apparel, Media, Multi Skill Found, Course
June 2- Arabic, Sanskrit
June 7- Computer Applications.
How To Download CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet
- Go to the official website of the CBSE board- cbse.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads- “CBSE Class 10 date sheet”.
- Check the notification for CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2021 appearing on the screen.
- Download the PDF file and take its print out for future reference.
The CBSE practicals will be conducted in March and April by the affiliated schools in offline mode. Various states had reopened their schools to help the students prepare for the Board examinations.
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus
Following repeated requests from board exam candidates to reduce the syllabus owing to lack of offline classes last year, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had announced that 30 per cent of the total board exams syllabus will be reduced.
CBSE released the Class 10 revised syllabus on its website- cbseacademic.nic.in. Below is a subject-wise list of the revised syllabus:
- Revised Mathematics syllabus
- Revised Science syllabus
- Revised Social Science syllabus
- Revised Hindi syllabus
CBSE Board Class 10 Sample Papers
The CBSE has also provided a set of sample papers for the board examinations students to help them understand the examination pattern and the marking scheme.
The CBSE board sample papers are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.
- Science sample paper
- Social Science sample paper
- Maths sample paper
- English sample paper
- Hindi sample paper
CBSE Board Class 10 Marking Scheme
- Science marking scheme
- Social Science marking scheme
- Maths marking scheme
- English marking scheme
- Hindi marking scheme
The CBSE board examinations are usually held in March and April each year though this year the exams have been delayed owing to the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the school studies.