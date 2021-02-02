Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet Today At Cbse.gov.in

The Class 10 CBSE datesheet for the upcoming board exams will be released today, February 2, 2021. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) website -- cbse.gov.in and cbseacademic.nic.in -- will update the CBSE Class 10 exam time-table. While announcing the Class 10 board exam dates, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on December 31, said that the Class 10 CBSE board exams will be held between May 4 and June 10. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the time of release of the CBSE Class 10 date sheet, only the date has been notified.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2021: To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website – cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on new website

Step 3: Click on the CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2021 link under the latest updates section

Step 4: From the next window, download the PDF CBSE date sheet

The Education Board has released the subject-wise CBSE Class 10 sample papers on the official website for all the subjects including Mathematics, Social Science, Science, Bookkeeping and Accountancy. The CBSE Class 10 sample papers contain all the questions asked in the previous years and the associated marking scheme to let the Class 12 students get an idea of the CBSE 2021 Class 10 question-paper pattern.

The board has also reduced the Class 10 syllabus for the upcoming 2021 board exams. The CBSE Class 10 syllabus 2021 has been rationalised to the extent possible by keeping the core concepts. Students can check the CBSE Class 10 reduced syllabus and prepare for their exams accordingly so that they do not waste time studying extra. The deleted portion of Class 10 CBSE, however, is applicable only for the upcoming 2021 board exam. The subject-wise Class 10 deleted syllabus has already been updated on the board’s website.