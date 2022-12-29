CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 Datesheet Out; Exams From February 15

CBSE Class 10 datesheet 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 board exam date sheet 2023. As per the schedule released by CBSE, the Class 10 exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023. Students appearing for the CBSE board exams can check and download the date sheet on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 10 annual exams 2023 will start with the Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai papers on the first day, and conclude with Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic on the last date. The Class 10 examination will be held in offline mode across the various exam centres. Students need to follow the instructions and guidelines strictly mentioned on the admit card. It is mandatory to carry the CBSE Class 10 admit card on the exam day, without it students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

CBSE Class 10 Exam Dates 2023