CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 Datesheet Out; Exams From February 15
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Date: The CBSE Class 10 annual exams 2023 will start with the Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai papers on the first day, and conclude with Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic on the last date.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 board exam date sheet 2023. As per the schedule released by CBSE, the Class 10 exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023. Students appearing for the CBSE board exams can check and download the date sheet on the official website - cbse.gov.in.
Recommended: CBSE Class 10th Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Preparing for JEE/NEET Exam ? Start your Free demo Class, Here
Don't Miss: Career Guidance Test to choose the right Career Path for you. Start Now
The CBSE Class 10 annual exams 2023 will start with the Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai papers on the first day, and conclude with Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic on the last date. The Class 10 examination will be held in offline mode across the various exam centres. Students need to follow the instructions and guidelines strictly mentioned on the admit card. It is mandatory to carry the CBSE Class 10 admit card on the exam day, without it students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.
CBSE Class 10 Exam Dates 2023
Exam Dates
Subjects (10:30 am to 12:30 pm for most of the exams)
February 15, 2023
Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai
February 16, 2023
Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operation, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Health Care, Apparel, MultiMedia, Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science
February 17, 2023
Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments), Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments), Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy, Hindustani Music (Vocal)
February 20, 2023
Arabic, Russian, Persian, Tibetan, Lepcha, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, German, French, Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments), Carnatic Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music (Percussion Instruments)
February 24, 2023
Urdu Course-A, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Urdu Course-B
February 27, 2023
English Language and Literature
March 1, 2023
Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada
March 2, 2023
National Cadet Corps, Telugu-Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu
March 4, 2023
Science
March 6, 2023
Home Science, Multi Skill Foundation Course
March 9, 2023
Elements of Business
March 11, 2023
Sanskrit
March 13, 2023
Computer Applications, Information and Technology, Artificial Intelligence
March 15, 2023
Social Science
March 17, 2023
Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B
March 21, 2023
Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic