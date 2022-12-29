CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 Datesheet Out; Exams From February 15

  • Home
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Date: The CBSE Class 10 annual exams 2023 will start with the Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai papers on the first day, and conclude with Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic on the last date.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 29, 2022 8:57 pm IST

CBSE Class 10 datesheet 2023
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 board exam date sheet 2023. As per the schedule released by CBSE, the Class 10 exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023. Students appearing for the CBSE board exams can check and download the date sheet on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 10 annual exams 2023 will start with the Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai papers on the first day, and conclude with Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic on the last date. The Class 10 examination will be held in offline mode across the various exam centres. Students need to follow the instructions and guidelines strictly mentioned on the admit card. It is mandatory to carry the CBSE Class 10 admit card on the exam day, without it students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

CBSE Class 10 Exam Dates 2023

Exam Dates

Subjects (10:30 am to 12:30 pm for most of the exams)

February 15, 2023

Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai

February 16, 2023

Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operation, Banking & Insurance, Marketing & Sales, Health Care, Apparel, MultiMedia, Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science

February 17, 2023

Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments), Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments), Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy, Hindustani Music (Vocal)

February 20, 2023

Arabic, Russian, Persian, Tibetan, Lepcha, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, German, French, Carnatic Music (Melodic Instruments), Carnatic Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music (Percussion Instruments)

February 24, 2023

Urdu Course-A, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Urdu Course-B

February 27, 2023

English Language and Literature

March 1, 2023

Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada

March 2, 2023

National Cadet Corps, Telugu-Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu

March 4, 2023

Science

March 6, 2023

Home Science, Multi Skill Foundation Course

March 9, 2023

Elements of Business

March 11, 2023

Sanskrit

March 13, 2023

Computer Applications, Information and Technology, Artificial Intelligence

March 15, 2023

Social Science

March 17, 2023

Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B

March 21, 2023

Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic

