CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 Cancelled: Know How Marks Will Be Calculated

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams cancelled

The Education Ministry has announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 10 Board exams. The decision came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with officials on the upcoming CBSE Board exams. For CBSE Class 10 students, CBSE will prepare result on the basis of an ‘objective criterion’ to be developed by the Board. In case a candidate is not satisfied with the marks allocated based on this criterion, he or she will be allowed to write the exam as and when the spread of coronavirus is under control.

“The results of Class 10 Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” the Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

For CBSE Class 12 board exams, the situation will be reviewed on June 1 and a revised date sheet will be released thereafter. “A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations,” reads the official statement.

The Classes 10 and 12 board exams were earlier scheduled to begin from May 4. The announcement to postpone and cancel exams comes in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the nation. A large group of students, parents and teachers, as well as, several states have been demanding the deferment of the CBSE Board exams 2021.