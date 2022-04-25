  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams Starting Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Guidelines

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams Starting Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Guidelines

CBSE Term 2 Exams: While Class 10 CBSE term 2 exams will start with the Painting, Rai, Gurung, Sherpa, Tamang, and Thai papers, the Class 12 term 2 CBSE exam will begin with the Entrepreneurship, and Beauty and Wellness papers. The CBSE Class 10, 12 papers will start from 10:30 am.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 25, 2022 8:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Over 35 Lakh Students To Appear In Class 10th, 12th Exams Starting Tomorrow
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Expert Tips To Score Well In Class 10 English Paper
CBSE 10th, 12th Results Will Be Declared Even If Students Skip One Of The Two Term Exams
CBSE To Conduct Live Webinar On Modalities For Conducting Term 2 Exam 2022 Today
CBSE 12th Term 2 Exam 2022: How To Prepare Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Major Science Papers?
CBSE To Conduct Live Webinar On Modalities For 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022 Tomorrow
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams Starting Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Guidelines
CBSE term 2 exams for Class 10, 12 students starting tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to start the Class 10 and Class 12 exams tomorrow, April 26. While Class 10 CBSE term 2 exams will start with the Painting, Rai, Gurung, Sherpa, Tamang, and Thai papers, the Class 12 term 2 CBSE exam will begin with the Entrepreneurship, and Beauty and Wellness papers. The CBSE Class 10, 12 papers will start from 10:30 am.

Take Advantage of : CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips to Score High . Click Here.

Students LikedStart your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now
Download NowClick Here for Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

In a live webinar by CBSE held on Monday, April 25, named ‘Modalities for conducting term 2 exam 2022’, the CBSE said: “Those who have missed either term 1 or term 2 exams will receive a grade based on their performance in one of them.”

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE has said that the board will calculate and release the results for Class 10 and Class 12, even if the students have missed either of the two-term exams.

Over 35 lakh students will appear for the term 2 CBSE board exams. The board has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of examinations in India and in 26 countries abroad. As the term 2 examinations are being held amid COVID hence CBSE has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of examination, including sanitisation of schools every day and making arrangements for masks, sanitiser and soaps.

The Class 10 CBSE term 2 exams will be held in 7,406 centres across the country, while Class 12 exams will be held in 6,720 centres. As many as 21,16,209 Class 10 students have registered for the term 2 Class 10 exams, and 14,54,370 students of Class 12 have registered to appear for the Class 12 exams.

Students will be required to carry their CBSE term 2 admit card to the exam hall.

CBSE Term 2 Exam Guidelines

  • Candidates will be required to carry their own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle.
  • Candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask.
  • Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.
  • 15 minutes reading time will be allotted to the students
Click here for more Education News
cbse board exam 2022

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CISCE ICSE 10th English Paper Analysis 2022:
CISCE ICSE 10th English Paper Analysis 2022: "Paper Was Easy"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions
Madras High Court Dismisses Plea To Ban Religious Attire In Schools
Madras High Court Dismisses Plea To Ban Religious Attire In Schools
Over 8 Lakh Students In Jammu And Kashmir Benefitted Under Centre's Mid-Day Meal Scheme: Government
Over 8 Lakh Students In Jammu And Kashmir Benefitted Under Centre's Mid-Day Meal Scheme: Government
ICSE 10th Exam 2022 Live Updates: Semester 2 English Paper Ends; Exam Analysis, Pattern, Date Sheet
Live | ICSE 10th Exam 2022 Live Updates: Semester 2 English Paper Ends; Exam Analysis, Pattern, Date Sheet
ATMA 2022: Registration Process Underway, Check Exam Date, How To Apply
ATMA 2022: Registration Process Underway, Check Exam Date, How To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................