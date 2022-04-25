CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams Starting Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Guidelines

CBSE term 2 exams for Class 10, 12 students starting tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to start the Class 10 and Class 12 exams tomorrow, April 26. While Class 10 CBSE term 2 exams will start with the Painting, Rai, Gurung, Sherpa, Tamang, and Thai papers, the Class 12 term 2 CBSE exam will begin with the Entrepreneurship, and Beauty and Wellness papers. The CBSE Class 10, 12 papers will start from 10:30 am.

In a live webinar by CBSE held on Monday, April 25, named ‘Modalities for conducting term 2 exam 2022’, the CBSE said: “Those who have missed either term 1 or term 2 exams will receive a grade based on their performance in one of them.”

CBSE has said that the board will calculate and release the results for Class 10 and Class 12, even if the students have missed either of the two-term exams.

Over 35 lakh students will appear for the term 2 CBSE board exams. The board has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of examinations in India and in 26 countries abroad. As the term 2 examinations are being held amid COVID hence CBSE has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of examination, including sanitisation of schools every day and making arrangements for masks, sanitiser and soaps.

The Class 10 CBSE term 2 exams will be held in 7,406 centres across the country, while Class 12 exams will be held in 6,720 centres. As many as 21,16,209 Class 10 students have registered for the term 2 Class 10 exams, and 14,54,370 students of Class 12 have registered to appear for the Class 12 exams.

Students will be required to carry their CBSE term 2 admit card to the exam hall.

CBSE Term 2 Exam Guidelines