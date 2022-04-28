  • Home
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams Starting At 10:30 AM; Last-Minute Guidelines

CBSE Term 2: Both Class 10 and Class 12 exams will start at 10:30 am. The Class 10 CBSE term 2 papers today will get over at 11:30 am, while some papers of Class 12 will get over at 12 noon, and some at 12:30 pm.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 28, 2022 8:30 am IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 last-minute exam guidelines
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which began the term 2 exams on April 26 will hold the Class 10 Retailing, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Marketing and Sales, Health Care, Apparel, Multimedia, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Artificial Intelligence, and Physical Activity Trainer papers. While the board will conduct the Class 12 Biotechnology, Engineering Graphics, Retail, Electronic Technology, Food Nutrition and Dietetics, and Library and Information Science.

Both Class 10 and Class 12 exams will start at 10:30 am. The Class 10 CBSE term 2 papers today will get over at 11:30 am, while some papers like Class 12 Biotechnology and Engineering Graphics will get over at 12:30 pm, the remaining including Retail, Electronic Technology, Food Nutrition and Dietetics, and Library and Information Science will get over at 12 noon.

Students will be required to carry their CBSE term 2 admit card to the exam hall.

CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 Exam Guidelines

  • Candidates will be required to carry their own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle.
  • Candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask.
  • Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.
  • 15 minutes reading time will be allotted to the students

The Class 10 CBSE term 2 exams will be held in 7,406 centres across the country, while Class 12 exams will be held in 6,720 centres. As many as 21,16,209 Class 10 students have registered for the term 2 Class 10 exams, and 14,54,370 students of Class 12 have registered to appear for the Class 12 exams.

