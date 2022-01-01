CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022 When? Important Pointers on Evaluation Process
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10, 12 term 1 results by January 15. Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.
Students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent in order to get a passing certificate from the board.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Important Pointers On Evaluation Process
- The CBSE term 1 class 10, 12 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the final result, and no students will be failed in term 1
- The marks in term 1 will also include the internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools
- The absentees will not be provided any average marks this time, however, the claculation of the final score card will be decided by the CBSE
- The students will not get the marksheets this time, the final marksheets will be released after the term 2 examination
- CBSE term 2 exam will be held in April and May depending on the Covid-19 situations. The paper will base on both MCQ and long based questions.
- The CBSE term 2 datesheets will be released after the declaration of the term 1 result. The board exam schedule will be released by February.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Steps To Download Score Card
- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
- Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022
- You will be redirected to a login page
- Enter the required credentials like roll number
- After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
- Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.
For details on CBSE Class 10, 12 results, please visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.