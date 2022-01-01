CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022 When? Important Pointers on Evaluation Process

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 score cards at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10, 12 term 1 results by January 15. Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

Students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent in order to get a passing certificate from the board.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Important Pointers On Evaluation Process

The CBSE term 1 class 10, 12 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the final result, and no students will be failed in term 1

The marks in term 1 will also include the internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools

The absentees will not be provided any average marks this time, however, the claculation of the final score card will be decided by the CBSE

The students will not get the marksheets this time, the final marksheets will be released after the term 2 examination

CBSE term 2 exam will be held in April and May depending on the Covid-19 situations. The paper will base on both MCQ and long based questions.

The CBSE term 2 datesheets will be released after the declaration of the term 1 result. The board exam schedule will be released by February.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Steps To Download Score Card

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022 You will be redirected to a login page Enter the required credentials like roll number After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.

