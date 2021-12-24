CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Release Date And Time Updates

  • Home
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022 is likely to be released in January. The class 10, 12 score cards is available to download at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 24, 2021 3:16 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Direct link, websites to get CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10, 12 term 1 results in January, though there is no official confirmations from the board. Both the Class 10 major and minor examinations have been concluded, but for Class 12, a few vocational subject examinations are still pending which are scheduled to be concluded on Thursday (December 30). The Class 12 major exam was concluded on December 22.

Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Important Pointers

  1. The CBSE term 1 class 10, 12 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the final result, and no students will be failed in term 1.
  2. The marks in term 1 will also include the internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools
  3. The absentees will not be provided any average marks this time, however, the claculation of the final score card will be decided by the CBSE
  4. The students will not get the marksheets this time, the final marksheets will be released after the term 2 examination
  5. CBSE term 2 exam will be held in April and May depending on the Covid-19 situations. The paper will base on both MCQ and long based questions.
  6. The CBSE term 2 datesheets will be released after the declaration of the term 1 result. The board exam schedule will be released by February.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: How To Download Score card

  • Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
  • Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022
  • You will be redirected to a login page
  • Enter the required credentials like roll number
  • After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references

Students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent in order to get a passing certificate from the board. For details on CBSE Class 10, 12 results, please visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

