CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE: When Term 1 Results Will Be Announced? Direct Links, Websites To Check

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to release the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations. Though there is no official conformation, spokesperson Rama Sharma earlier said "will inform" when asked whether 10th, 12th term 1 results will be announced this week.

Once released, the students can download Class 10, 12 score cards on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. To download the CBSE term 1 scorecards, students will have to use their roll numbers and registration numbers. Students who can also access their Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE scorecards from DigiLocker. DigiLocker will also notify the students on their registered contact numbers or email Ids of their CBSE scorecards once they are released.

Meanwhile, for the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams which have been scheduled for March-April 2022, the board has already released the sample papers on the CBSE website.

