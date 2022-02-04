CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE: When Term 1 Results Will Be Announced? Direct Links, Websites To Check
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: To download the CBSE term 1 scorecards, students will have to use their roll numbers and registration numbers.
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to release the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations. Though there is no official conformation, spokesperson Rama Sharma earlier said "will inform" when asked whether 10th, 12th term 1 results will be announced this week.
Once released, the students can download Class 10, 12 score cards on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. To download the CBSE term 1 scorecards, students will have to use their roll numbers and registration numbers. Students who can also access their Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE scorecards from DigiLocker. DigiLocker will also notify the students on their registered contact numbers or email Ids of their CBSE scorecards once they are released.
Meanwhile, for the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams which have been scheduled for March-April 2022, the board has already released the sample papers on the CBSE website.
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Result: Controversies In 10th, 12th Question Papers
CBSE term 1 board exam was surrounded by controversies. Many school teachers claimed that questions asked in the exam could have multiple answers. A question on CBSE 12th Sociology paper asked on the Gujarat riots. "The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took under which government?" read the question in the Sociology paper.
A passage in the Class 10 English exam was “not in accordance with” the guidelines for preparing question papers, the CBSE said, amid allegations that it is regressive, and promotes gender stereotyping. Passage number 1 and questions on the passage have been dropped and students will get full marks for the questions, the board said.
CISCE ICSE, ISC Results Soon
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which held the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th exams on November-December 2021 will release the semester 1 exam results soon. The council will not declare the overall result, however, will release computer-generated mark sheets. The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 mark sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination.
CBSE 10th, 12th Results: Highlights From Previous Year
Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the CBSE Class 10 result after the declaration of Class 12 result. The CBSE Class 10 result date last year was August 3, 2021. The CBSE result Class 10 is declared on the official websites of the board -- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. A pass percentage of 99.04 per cent was recorded last year. Apart from the official websites, the CBSE 10th results were available on the official UMANG websites, DigiLocker app and also through IVRS and SMS.
CBSE Term 2 Sample Question Paper
The CBSE has released sample question papers for term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on its academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Via Digilocker
Apart from the official website, CBSE term 1 results will also be available on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. Students can download the app and register to get their scorecards on the result day.
CBSE Term 1 Result Date And Time
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 date and time have not been announced yet. When released, CBSE result scorecards will be available at cbseresults.nic.in.