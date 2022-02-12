CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10, 12 Result, Term 2 Date Sheet Updates
CBSE Term-1 Result 2021-22 Live: Students can download CBSE Class 10, Class 12 term-1 results from the board website, cbseresults.nic.in and term-2 date sheet from cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Term-1 Result 2021-22 LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, Class 12 results will be available on cbseresults.nic.in and to download scorecards, students will have to login with their roll numbers and school numbers. Term 2 board exams will begin on April 26 and the detailed date sheets will be released on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. An official update regarding CBSE term 1 result date and time is awaited.
Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.
Term 1 board exams were conducted in November-December, 2021. Another central education board, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced their semester 1 results.
The Himachal Pradesh board – HPBOSE – another board which is conducting two term board exams this year, has announced Class 10, 12 results for term 1.
CBSE results can also be downloaded from digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app, and from results.gov.in.
CBSE Term 1 Class 10, 12 Result Date And Time, Term 2 Date Sheet News Live Updates.
Live updates
CBSE Term-1 Result 2021-22 Live: While CBSE Class 10, 12 results will be released on cbseresults.nic.in, term 2 date sheets will be published on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. For term 2 date sheets, sample question papers, syllabus, visit cbseacademic.nic.in. LIVE Updates on result date and time:
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021: How To Check
For Class 12 CBSE results,
- Go to cbseresults.nic.in
- Open the Senior Secondary term 1 exam result link
- On the login window, enter roll number and school number
- Submit and download mark sheets
CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 Live News
The CBSE had earlier this week announced that term 2 exams will begin on April 24 and these will be offline. The detailed date sheets can be expected soon on cbse.nic.in. Here's more information about CBSE term 2 board exams.
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Live Updates: List Of Websites
Official websites for CBSE results are:
- cbseresults.nic.in.
- cbse.gov.in.
- results.gov.in.
- digilocker.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021-22 Live Updates
About CBSE term 1 result date and time, no official announcement has been made yet. The scorecards will be released on cbseresults.nic.in and the board is expected to inform about it in advance on cbse.nic.in.