CBSE Term-1 Result 2021-22 LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, Class 12 results will be available on cbseresults.nic.in and to download scorecards, students will have to login with their roll numbers and school numbers. Term 2 board exams will begin on April 26 and the detailed date sheets will be released on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. An official update regarding CBSE term 1 result date and time is awaited.

Term 1 board exams were conducted in November-December, 2021. Another central education board, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced their semester 1 results.

The Himachal Pradesh board – HPBOSE – another board which is conducting two term board exams this year, has announced Class 10, 12 results for term 1.

CBSE results can also be downloaded from digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app, and from results.gov.in.

