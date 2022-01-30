CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 Live: Websites, Steps To Download Class 10, 12 Marksheets
CBSE Result 2021 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exam results will be published on cbseresults.nic.in and on digilocker.gov.in.
CBSE Term 1 Class 10, 12 Result 2021-22 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exam results will be published on cbseresults.nic.in and on digilocker.gov.in. Students can download their marksheets from the official websites using their roll numbers and school numbers. The board is expected to announce term 1 result date and time and other relevant information soon on cbse.nic.in and through its official social media pages.
CBSE term 1 marksheets will only contain scores secured by students in each subject and their total score. ‘Pass’, ‘Fail’ or ‘Essential Repeat’ status will be notified in the final result cum mark sheet after term 2 exams. CBSE term 2 board exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022 and time tables for these exams will be released at cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
Follow this live blog for updates on CBSE term 1 result 2021 date and time, official websites for downloading mark sheets.
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Result: Feedback System
The CBSE had said that subject experts and schools can send feedback on term 1 question papers and answer keys to the board.
These feedback will be reviewed by the board and will be considered while preparing results, the board had said.
CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet
CBSE term 2 board exams will have both objective and subjective questions. The date sheets for these exams will be released on cbse.gov.in.
When Will Term 1 Result Be Declared Class 10
The CBSE has not confirmed term 1 result date and time yet. An official update is expected soon.
Cbseresults.nic.in Term 1 2022
Apart from the official website, the CBSE Term 1 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website-- digilocker.gov.in. CBSE students can also download digital copies of their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates from DigiLocker.
CBSE Class 12 Result: Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years
2021: 99.37 per cent
2020: 88.78 per cent
2019: 83.40 per cent
2018: 83.01 per cent
2017: 82 per cent
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 Live Updates: Keep These Details Ready
To check CBSE results, students should keep these information ready:
- Roll number
- School number
- Date of birth
What Is Mentioned On CBSE Mark Sheet
- Student's name
- Parents' names
- School name
- Roll number
- Marks obtained in each subject
- Total marks
And other information.
CBSE Term 1 Result Date And Time
The CBSE will announce Class 10, Class 12 term 1 result date and time on its official social media pages. Class 10 and 12 results may be declared on the same day or on different dates.
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result Live Updates
To download CBSE term 1 Class 10 result , follow these steps:
- Go to the CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in.
- Click on the secondary (Class 10) result link.
- Enter roll number and school number.
- Submit and download CBSE Class 10 result.
How To Download CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021
To download CBSE term 1 Class 12 result 2021, follow these steps:
- Visit the CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in.
- Click on the link for senior secondary (Class 12) result.
- Enter roll number and school number.
- Submit and download CBSE Class 12 result.
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Live Updates: List Of Websites
List of websites for CBSE term 1 Class 10, 12 results:
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.gov.in
- digilocker.gov.in