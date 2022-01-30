Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2021-22 live updates (representational)

CBSE Term 1 Class 10, 12 Result 2021-22 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exam results will be published on cbseresults.nic.in and on digilocker.gov.in. Students can download their marksheets from the official websites using their roll numbers and school numbers. The board is expected to announce term 1 result date and time and other relevant information soon on cbse.nic.in and through its official social media pages.

CBSE term 1 marksheets will only contain scores secured by students in each subject and their total score. ‘Pass’, ‘Fail’ or ‘Essential Repeat’ status will be notified in the final result cum mark sheet after term 2 exams. CBSE term 2 board exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022 and time tables for these exams will be released at cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

