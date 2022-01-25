Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE term 1 result 2021-22 date: Board warns students against fake notification (representational)

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Date: A circular that claims the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results will be announced on January 25 is fake, the board’s spokesperson Rama Sharma said today. The fake circular dated January 22 claims the CBSE has changed the process for obtaining board exam results, and candidates will be given an unique username and password via their centres which they will have to use to login to the “new” web portal in order to check their scores.

The fake notification further suggests that this has been done “to ease navigation within the portal”.

CBSE has denied making any such change to the process of obtaining results.

For genuine information related to CBSE term 1 board exam result 2022, students should visit board websites – cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. They can also check the official social media pages of the board.

When declared, CBSE Class 10, Class 12 term 1 results will be available on cbseresults.nic.in. Results.gov.in is another official website to get CBSE results.

It has now been officially confirmed that CBSE results will also be available on the DigiLocker app and website (digilocker.gov.in). “CBSE 2022 term 1 results coming soon,” reads a notification on digilocker.gov.in.

To download CBSE result from cbseresults.nic.in, students will have to use their roll numbers and school numbers.

The CBSE conducted term 1 board exams in November-December, 2021 and the term 2 exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022.