  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Term 1 Result: Board Warns Against Fake Notice Saying Results On Jan 25

CBSE Term 1 Result: Board Warns Against Fake Notice Saying Results On Jan 25

A circular that claims the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results will be announced on January 25 is fake, the board’s spokesperson Rama Sharma said today.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 25, 2022 1:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Results “Soon” On DigiLocker; How To Download Class 10, 12 Scorecards
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 When? Updates On 10th, 12th Results Date
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: Class 10, 12 Results Not Today, Confirms Official
CBSE Term 1 Result Tomorrow? Here’s What Board Official Said About Class 10, 12 Results
CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: Sample Paper, Date Sheet, Deleted Syllabus Of Class 10, 12
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates On CBSE, ICSE Term 2, JEE Main, NEET, School Reopening
CBSE Term 1 Result: Board Warns Against Fake Notice Saying Results On Jan 25
CBSE term 1 result 2021-22 date: Board warns students against fake notification (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Date: A circular that claims the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results will be announced on January 25 is fake, the board’s spokesperson Rama Sharma said today. The fake circular dated January 22 claims the CBSE has changed the process for obtaining board exam results, and candidates will be given an unique username and password via their centres which they will have to use to login to the “new” web portal in order to check their scores.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

The fake notification further suggests that this has been done “to ease navigation within the portal”.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE has denied making any such change to the process of obtaining results.

For genuine information related to CBSE term 1 board exam result 2022, students should visit board websites – cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. They can also check the official social media pages of the board.

When declared, CBSE Class 10, Class 12 term 1 results will be available on cbseresults.nic.in. Results.gov.in is another official website to get CBSE results.

It has now been officially confirmed that CBSE results will also be available on the DigiLocker app and website (digilocker.gov.in). “CBSE 2022 term 1 results coming soon,” reads a notification on digilocker.gov.in.

To download CBSE result from cbseresults.nic.in, students will have to use their roll numbers and school numbers.

The CBSE conducted term 1 board exams in November-December, 2021 and the term 2 exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNU Teachers’ Association Asks Education Ministry To Appoint Full-Time Vice-Chancellor
JNU Teachers’ Association Asks Education Ministry To Appoint Full-Time Vice-Chancellor
CBSE Results “Soon” On DigiLocker; How To Download Class 10, 12 Scorecards
CBSE Results “Soon” On DigiLocker; How To Download Class 10, 12 Scorecards
AKTU Postpones February Exams; Online Classes To Continue Till Mid-March
AKTU Postpones February Exams; Online Classes To Continue Till Mid-March
UCEED 2022 Answer Key Released; Here’s Direct Link
UCEED 2022 Answer Key Released; Here’s Direct Link
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 Result Not Released, Know When?
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 Result Not Released, Know When?
.......................... Advertisement ..........................