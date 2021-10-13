CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Exam Date Sheets Soon: Where, How To Check

CBSE datesheet Term 1 exams 2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the board’s Class 10 and Class 12 Term 1 exam date sheets soon. When released, Class 10 and Class 12 students will be able to access the CBSE exam date sheets of Term 1 exam on the official website of the board -- cbse.nic.in. CBSE date sheets 2021 will contain the subject-wise exam dates and CBSE 2021 exam day guidelines.

Generally, the board exams are held between February and March, however, this year due to the Covid pandemic and its associated hindrances, the board will conduct the exams in two terms - the first term exam will be held in November- December 2021 and the second in March-April 2022.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Date Sheet: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website – cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on new website

Step 3: Click on the date sheet link under the latest updates section

Step 4: Select the class

Step 5: Download the PDF date sheet

The CBSE Term 1 examination in a flexible schedule will be held with a window period of 4 to 8 weeks for schools situated in different parts of the country and abroad. Question papers in the term 1 exams, will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and will cover 50 per cent of the syllabus.