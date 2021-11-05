CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Exam: Board To Fix Exam Dates For Minor Subjects

CBSE will revise date sheet for minor exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will fix the board exam date sheet for minor subjects that are offered by fewer schools. CBSE has said to conduct examinations for minor subjects in groups to conclude exams in minimum time.

CBSE will be conducting term 1 board exams for minor subjects from November 17 for Class 10 and November 16 for students of Class 12. The board is offering 114 subjects in Class 12 out of which 19 subjects are major subjects and the rest are minor subjects. Similarly, in Class 10, CBSE offers 75 subjects out of which nine are major subjects and the rest are minor subjects.

Minor subjects include all regional languages and subjects like mass media, information technology, agriculture, food production, health care, insurance, agriculture among others. These subjects are basically the ones not offered by every school.

In a notification, CBSE stated: "CBSE is offering 114 subjects in Class XII and 75 subjects in Class X. Meaning thereby, CBSE has to conduct the examination of a total 189 subjects. If the examination of all subjects is conducted, the entire duration of the examination would be about 45-50 days. Therefore, to avoid learning loss of students, CBSE would conduct the examinations of the following subjects by fixing date sheet across all affiliated schools in India and abroad:- Class-X (Subjects offered by all schools) "

CBSE Term 1 Board Exams Guidelines

Students will be filling in the responses through the OMR sheet provided by CBSE. Prior to the main examination, the board will provide a specimen to the school for making students well-versed with answering through the OMR sheet.

Students will also be provided with a separate sheet to be used for rough work.

CBSE will also conduct a webinar for preparations of conduct of the examination and a webinar for evaluation.

CBSE term 1 board exams will be held within a duration of 90 minutes and will start from 11:30 am in view of the winter season.