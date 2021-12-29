CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021: 5 Ways To Download CBSE Results

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2021: Different ways to check (representational)

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021: CBSE Class 10 term 1 board exams are over. Class 12 board exams for major papers have been completed and exams for minor papers will end tomorrow, December 30. The board is expected to declare the results soon. The board may announce both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day or on different days. The main website for CBSE results is cbseresults.nic.in. As seen in the previous years, the official website may not load properly during the result hours due to heavy traffic. In such a situation, they can try different ways to check their results.

Here are five different ways to check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 term 1 results. Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 Through DigiLocker

Like previous years, CBSE board exam result link may be available on the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. CBSE board exam mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates are also issued through DigiLocker. Students should download the app and register themselves to get their results.

CBSE Results Through UMANG App

Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance, or UMANG app may also host CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 results. The app is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).Candidates can download the app from Google PlayStore (Android) or App Store (iOS).

CBSE Result At Cbseresults.nic.in

Cbseresults.nic.in is the primary website for CBSE board exam results. After the official announcement of results, the links will be activated on the website. If students check their results from an alternative website, they should cross-check it on the main website later.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results On Results.gov.in

Results.gov.in is a one stop destination for board exam results in India. The website has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). If the main website does not work, students can visit this website to download scorecards.

CBSE Results Through IVRS, SMS

CBSE results may also be available through IVRS and SMS. Students can use the phone numbers registered with the board to get results using these methods. More information will be published in the result notification.