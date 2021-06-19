CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2021: List Of Official Websites

List of official websites to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results of the cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 board exams by July 31. Students will be able to access their CBSE results Class 10 and Class 12 on the official websites of the board and through SMS. Due to the ongoing Covid circumstances and to avoid over-crowding, like last year, schools might not release the CBSE Class 10, 12 results on the notice boards.

While Class 10 CBSE students this year will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in the tests and exams held during the academic year, CBSE Class 12 students will have their results based on their performances in the Classes 10 and 11 final exams and Class 12 pre-board exams.

Here’s a list of official websites from where students can check their CBSE Class 10th, 12th results when they are announced:

Cbseresults.nic.in

It is the official result portal of CBSE. The website has archived CBSE Class 10, 12 results from 2004. To access the results from cbseresults.nic.in, students have to log in to the website with their roll numbers or registration numbers.

Results.gov.in

This website hosts results for almost all exams conducted in India. Results of academic and entrance exams including those held by NTA and state education board for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal are published in this website.

DigiLocker

For students who have created their accounts on DigiLocker can access their mark sheets and pass certificates there. DigiLocker will notify the students on their registered contact numbers or email Ids of their marksheets and pass certificates once they are issued by CBSE.