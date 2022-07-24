CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: 30-70 Per Cent Weightage In Term 1, Term 2 Explained

CBSE explains term 1, term 2 marks weightage

The Class 10 and Class 12 results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been declared on Friday, July 22. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results for the 2022 exams have been declared taking into account the marks scored in the term 1 and term 2 exams. While 30 per cent weightage has been given to term 1 CBSE result, 70 per cent has been given to term 2 exams. For practical, equal weightage has been allotted to both the terms while preparing the CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022.

CBSE in a statement dated July 23 said: “The results of both the classes has been declared on July 22. While computing the result, term 1 has been assigned 30 per cent weightage and term 2 has been assigned 70 per cent weighatge. Accordingly, final results have been computed.”

The pass percentage in CBSE result 2022 has been recorded as 94.40 per cent for CBSE Class 10 result and 92.71 per cent for Class 12.

CBSE Result 2022: Computation of Marks

To make the students and schools aware of the CBSE result computation of marks, the bard has shared an example.

Term 1 Term 2 Maximum Marks Assigned in Theory 40 Maximum Marks Assigned in Theory 40 Maximum Marks Assigned in Practical, Internal Assessment 10 Maximum Marks Assigned in Practical, Internal Assessment 10 Marks Secured in Theory 30 Marks Secured in Theory 20 Marks Secured in Practical, Internal Assessment 9 Marks Secured in Practical, Internal Assessment 8 Calculation of 30 per cent Weightage of theory in term 1 Calculation of 70 per cent Weightage of theory in term 2 Double the Marks Secured in Theory 30 x 2 = 60 Double the Marks Secured in Theory 20 x 2 = 40 30 per cent of Term 1 (60) 30% of 60 = 18 70 per cent of Term 1 (40) 70% of 40 = 28





Final Marks in Theory = 18 (term 1) + 28 (term 2) = 46

Final Marks in Practical, Internal Assessment = 9 + 8 = 17

Total Marks in the Subject = 46 (theory) + 17 (practical) = 63