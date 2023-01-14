CBSE Class 10, 12 Result Data, Other Academic Documents Of Last 21 Years Available Online

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result data available online can be downloaded as digital documents by students and verified by employers and higher education institutions.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 14, 2023 9:48 am IST

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made the Class 10 and Class 12 result data of all examinees of the last 21 years between 2001 and 2022 available online. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result data available online can be downloaded as digital documents by students and verified by employers and higher education institutions.

The online repository of online digital academic documents developed by the board and launched in 2016, has now been integrated with NAD’s Digilocker platform. All these documents are digitally signed and have PKI based QR code for authentication, CBSE said.

The board has also said that these documents can be verified using a specially designed mobile application. “Also, for bulk verification, the CBSE is giving API to higher education institutions and government employers if required,” it added.

Approximately 35 lakh students appear in the CBSE board exams every year. The board has 16 regional offices and the record is maintained by them. The universities and other higher educational institutions presently request the CBSE to verify the documents for admission. The board has now asked the organisations not to send a request to CBSE but can register online to access the documents.

