CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2021: Five Points On Result Date, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10, 12 result date, marking scheme: 5 points

CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2021: Both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams have been cancelled by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The board has announced the marking scheme and promotion criteria for Class 10 students. However, the marking scheme for Class 12 students is yet to be decided. CBSE Class 10 results are expected in July. Though there is no confirmation on when the board will be releasing Class 12 results, an official from the board had said the results will be declared before universities start their admission process. Another source had earlier this month said the board is considering two options to award marks to Class 12 students.

Here are five things students should know about CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021:

The CBSE is expected to announce the promotion criteria for Class 12 students next week. Board secretary Anurag Tripathi on June 2 said it will take the board around two weeks to fix the evaluation method. "Assessment criteria for Class12 students have not been decided yet...It may take around two weeks for us to decide how Class 12 students will be evaluated," Mr Tripathi had told NDTV. On June 4, the board formed a committee to set the criteria and asked it to submit the report in ten days.

According to sources, there are two possible routes for CBSE Class 12 results – first, assessment of students on the basis of their performances in Classes 10, 11 final exams, and Class 12 internal exams, and second, considering the Class 10 board exam results, and internal assessments in Class 12. Students who remain dissatisfied with the promotion method will be given a chance to improve their scores when the situation becomes conductive.

The CBSE is likely to declare Class 10 results in July. CBSE had earlier said that the entire exercise of tabulation of marks will be completed by June 11 and the result will be declared by the third week of June. However, in May, the board had extended the date for schools to upload Class 10 students’ marks till June 30. The decision to extend the timeline was taken in view of the lockdown in several states due to the Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure safety of teachers and staff members.

The Delhi High Court on June 2 had sought responses from the CBSE, the centre and the Delhi Government on board’s marking policy for Class 10 students. A PIL in the Delhi High Court said the policy will bring injustice to students and it can also lead to the manipulation of marks and exploitation, extortion of the students and parents. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh had issued notice to the Ministry of Education, the Directorate of Education of Delhi government and the CBSE.