CBSE Starts Helpdesk To Assist Schools In Tabulating Class 10, 12 Results

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results: The helpdesk is for queries related to “result tabulation policy only” and will work from June 24, on weekdays, between 9:30 am and 5 pm.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 23, 2021 6:10 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started a helpdesk to assist schools in computation of Class 10 and Class 12 results. Schools can email their queries to the board at class-10-result-@cbseshiksha.in and class-12-result-@cbseshiksha.in, the board said.

Schools can also contact the board on phone, if they think the issue can be resolved on phone. The helpline numbers are 9311226587, 9311226588, 9311226589, 9311226590. For IT related questions, the board has asked schools to dial 9311226591.

The CBSE has asked schools to send an email first. “While sending email, please mention your school no, school name, and city. Also, please ensure that mail should be short which is easy to read and understand...clearly explaining your problem”.

The helpdesk will work from June 24, on weekdays, from 9:30 am to 5 pm, it added.

The helpdesk is for queries related to “result tabulation policy only” and no general queries will be entertained, the board said in the notification.

The CBSE had earlier cancelled board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 students, and announced alternative methods for preparing results.

While Class 12 results will be declared by July 31, Class 10 results will be announced by July 20, the board had said.

The Supreme Court of India on June 22 rejected a plea challenging the Class 12 marking scheme, saying it has “no reason to interfere”.

“We hold that there is no reason to interfere with the Scheme propounded by the CBSE or ICSE. Notably, there is other set of students represented by different counsel who have unreservedly supported the Schemes under consideration and do not want any interference therewith,” said a special bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari.

