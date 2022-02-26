  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams From Next Week; Key Points For Students

CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams From Next Week; Key Points For Students

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: As per the CBSE practical exam dates, the board has said that the practical exams, projects and internal assessments will be conducted from March 2 and the last date will be 10 days before the date of last examination of respective classes.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 26, 2022 6:08 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: State-Wise List, Term 2 Exam Dates, Admit Card Details
CBSE, CISCE Exam Updates: Supreme Court Refuses To Cancel Offline Board Exams For Class 10, 12
Cancelling Board Exams Can't Be A Norm: School Principals On SC Decision To Not Cancel Offline Exams
Cancel Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court Hearing On CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Cancellation Plea Today
Supreme Court Hearing On Board Exams 2022 Today: Will CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams Be Cancelled?
Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court Hearing On Plea To Cancel CBSE, CISCE Term 2, Other Offline Exams Today
CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams From Next Week; Key Points For Students
CBSE practical exams for Class 10, 12 guidelines
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams from March 2. The term-2 board exams for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 have been scheduled to be held from April 26. The board has issued detailed guidelines as to how the practical exams for the Class 10 and Class 12 students will be administered. Board Exam LIVE UPDATES

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

As per the CBSE practical exam dates, the board has said that the practical exams, projects and internal assessments will be conducted from March 2 and the last date will be 10 days before the date of last examination of respective classes. The board further adds that no extension of the dates will be considered by CBSE.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The marks, CBSE said, in respect of all the practical exams, projects and internal assessments will have to be uploaded simultaneously from March 2. “The uploading of marks shall be completed by the last date of respective class,” the board added.

Students have been asked to strictly follow COVID-19 rules like wearing face masks, gloves, maintaining social distancing during examinations. They are allowed to bring their own hand sanitizer.

CBSE has suggested that a batch of 10 students, for practical exams, could be divided into two subgroups, for practicing social distancing.

There will be no separate practical exams for private students. The marks will be allotted to those students on the pro-rata basis based on the marks scored in theory exams. However, for the private students of Class 12 who failed last year will have to appear in the practical exams.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Board Date Sheet cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: State-Wise List, Term 2 Exam Dates, Admit Card Details
Live | Board Exam 2022 LIVE: State-Wise List, Term 2 Exam Dates, Admit Card Details
Nurture Students' Interest In Science: Jitendra Singh
Nurture Students' Interest In Science: Jitendra Singh
ICAI CA Inter Result For December 2021 Exams Out; Meet Toppers Here
ICAI CA Inter Result For December 2021 Exams Out; Meet Toppers Here
Punjab Board Releases PSEB Class 5, 8 Term 1 Re-Exam Date Sheet
Punjab Board Releases PSEB Class 5, 8 Term 1 Re-Exam Date Sheet
ATMA MBA Entrance Exam Tomorrow; Test Day Guidelines, Admit Card Details
ATMA MBA Entrance Exam Tomorrow; Test Day Guidelines, Admit Card Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................