CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams From Next Week; Key Points For Students

CBSE practical exams for Class 10, 12 guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams from March 2. The term-2 board exams for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 have been scheduled to be held from April 26. The board has issued detailed guidelines as to how the practical exams for the Class 10 and Class 12 students will be administered. Board Exam LIVE UPDATES

As per the CBSE practical exam dates, the board has said that the practical exams, projects and internal assessments will be conducted from March 2 and the last date will be 10 days before the date of last examination of respective classes. The board further adds that no extension of the dates will be considered by CBSE.

The marks, CBSE said, in respect of all the practical exams, projects and internal assessments will have to be uploaded simultaneously from March 2. “The uploading of marks shall be completed by the last date of respective class,” the board added.

Students have been asked to strictly follow COVID-19 rules like wearing face masks, gloves, maintaining social distancing during examinations. They are allowed to bring their own hand sanitizer.

CBSE has suggested that a batch of 10 students, for practical exams, could be divided into two subgroups, for practicing social distancing.

There will be no separate practical exams for private students. The marks will be allotted to those students on the pro-rata basis based on the marks scored in theory exams. However, for the private students of Class 12 who failed last year will have to appear in the practical exams.