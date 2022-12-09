CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2023 Start On January 1; Here Are Guidelines For Students

CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exams guidelines for students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, December 8, announced the Class 10 and Class 12 practical exam dates. The annual practical exams or internal assessments, and project assessments for the CBSE 2022-23 exam are set to be held from January 1. Students taking the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams are asked to ensure that the subjects of studies are correctly mentioned in the list of candidates submitted by the schools.

The board has also asked the parents and the students taking the board practical exams in 2023 to be aware of the syllabus and the subjects in which the practical exams are to be held.

The students, CBSE added, should appear in the 2023 practical exams as per schedule as no second chance will be provided to the candidates to appear in the CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exams.

In case of any query or problem, CBSE has asked the students to contact the concerned schools.

The board has also asked the schools to make sure that the CBSE syllabus 2023 for practical exams is complete and the date sheets of CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exams are announced well in time.

Meanwhile, students now await the announcement of Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE datesheets for the 2022-23 exams. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Exams (CISCE) and several other boards including Madhya Pradesh and Assam have announced the 2023 Class 10 and Class 12 exam time tables.