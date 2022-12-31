CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams From Monday; Key Points For Students, School Principals

CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exam from Monday

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 practical examination, project and internal assessment exams between January 2 and February 14, 2023 for students in over 28,000 CBSE schools in India and 26 countries abroad. The board, in an official statement, said, will be appointing external examiners for the conduct of Class 12 practical exams. The board has also asked schools to make proper planning for holding the CBSE Class 12 practical exams as JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam will also be conducted in January.

The students have been asked to appear for the exam as per the scheduled dates as no practicals will be reconducted or allowed beyond the schedule. To ensure the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams are held smoothly and conducted within the schedule, the school principals have been asked to note certain points. These are:

Get the laboratories ready for practical exams Contact external examiner appointed for the school and fix the date for the practical exams Instruct the teachers of the school who have been appointed as an external examiner to get in touch with the school where they have been appointed as an external examiner and fix the schedule in the conduct of practical exams All teachers appointed external examiner should be relieved by the school to complete their assignments in other school

The board has also announced the 2023 CBSE datesheets for the theory exams. The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 will be held between February 15 and March 21, while the Class 12 board exams will be held from February 15 to April 5, 2023.