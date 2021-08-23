CBSE Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exams From August 25; Admit Card Details, Exam Guidelines
CBSE Class 10, 12 private, improvement and compartment exams will start from Wednesday, August 25.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the private, improvement and compartment exams from August 25 for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The board will conduct offline examinations for these students. The improvement exams are for those students who were not satisfied with the results obtained from alternative assessment scheme.
While Class 10 exams will begin with the Information Technology paper scheduled on August 25, Class 12 will start with English Core subject. The Class 10 Information Technology paper will be held for a duration of two hours between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm, the English Core Class 12 paper will be conducted for three hours duration from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
CBSE has already released the private, improvement and compartment exam admit cards. To download and access the CBSE admit cards, students will need to use their application numbers, previous year’s roll numbers or names.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket: How To Download
Go to the CBSE website
Insert the required login credentials
Submit and download the admit cards
Exam Day Guidelines
The students will have to follow all Covid protocols at the exam centres
No students will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the CBSE admit card
Students should reach the CBSE exam centre before the reporting time as mentioned in the CBSE hall ticket
While the offline centre-based private, compartment and improvement exams for CBSE Class 10 students will continue till September 8, for the students of Class 12, the exams will end on September 15.