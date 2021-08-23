CBSE Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exams From August 25; Admit Card Details, Exam Guidelines

CBSE Class 10, 12 offline exam day guidelines, admit card details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the private, improvement and compartment exams from August 25 for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The board will conduct offline examinations for these students. The improvement exams are for those students who were not satisfied with the results obtained from alternative assessment scheme.

While Class 10 exams will begin with the Information Technology paper scheduled on August 25, Class 12 will start with English Core subject. The Class 10 Information Technology paper will be held for a duration of two hours between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm, the English Core Class 12 paper will be conducted for three hours duration from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CBSE has already released the private, improvement and compartment exam admit cards. To download and access the CBSE admit cards, students will need to use their application numbers, previous year’s roll numbers or names.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket: How To Download

Go to the CBSE website

Insert the required login credentials

Submit and download the admit cards

Exam Day Guidelines

The students will have to follow all Covid protocols at the exam centres

No students will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the CBSE admit card

Students should reach the CBSE exam centre before the reporting time as mentioned in the CBSE hall ticket

While the offline centre-based private, compartment and improvement exams for CBSE Class 10 students will continue till September 8, for the students of Class 12, the exams will end on September 15.