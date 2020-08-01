Students can correct the particulars in their CBSE documents following the guidelines mentioned in the website, the board has said.

CBSE board exam documents have been issued to students through their schools or through the DigiLocker accounts. On its Twitter handle the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been receiving complaints related to documents. Few students, as is seen in the microblogging platform, have complained that their document has misspelt name and wrong date of birth.

On changing names in the documents, the board says, “applications regarding changes in name or surname of candidates may be considered, provided the changes have been admitted by the Court of law and notified in the Government Gazette before the publication of the result of the candidate.”

Few students have also complained that their parents’ names have been swapped in the documents.

On this the board says, “application for correction in name of Candidate/Father’s/Mother’s/ Guardian’s name will be considered only within one year of the date of declaration of result.” For the same original copies of the admission form, school leaving certificate and portion of the page of admission and withdrawal register of the school where the entry has been made in respect of the candidate should be forwarded by the head of the institution.

Request for changing the date of birth should be made within one year of the declaration of the result and the documents should be forwarded by the head of the school.

CBSE had declared the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam result in July. This year, the board could not complete the exams due to COVID-19 pandemic and had to follow a new evaluation scheme for the result.