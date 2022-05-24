Image credit: Shutterstock Check details on CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 Class 10 Information Technology (IT) and Class 12 Political Science papers will be conducted today, May 24. The CBSE Class 10 IT exam will be of 25 marks, and the term 2 Class 12 Political Science exam will be of 40 marks. While the term 2 10th IT exam will be held for a duration of an hour, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am, the Class 12 exam will be held for a duration of two hours, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

CBSE will provide 15 minutes of extra time to the term 2 exam students to read the question paper thoroughly. Candidates should note that only black and blue ball pens will be used to write on the answer sheets. The CBSE Class 10 exam will be concluded today, while the 12th exam on June 15.

Candidates appearing in the CBSE board exams 2022 should carry a face mask, hand sanitisers, and admit cards at the examination centre and follow the mandatory COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

