Live

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 LIVE: Class 10 Information Technology, Class 12 Political Science Exams Today

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022 Live: The term 2 10th IT exam will be held for a duration of an hour, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am, while the Class 12 exam will be held for a duration of two hours, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 24, 2022 9:34 am IST

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 LIVE: Class 10 Information Technology, Class 12 Political Science Exams Today
Check details on CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 Class 10 Information Technology (IT) and Class 12 Political Science papers will be conducted today, May 24. The CBSE Class 10 IT exam will be of 25 marks, and the term 2 Class 12 Political Science exam will be of 40 marks. While the term 2 10th IT exam will be held for a duration of an hour, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am, the Class 12 exam will be held for a duration of two hours, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Latest: Free Download CBSE Class 10th Term 2 Sample Papers (All Subjects). Click Here
Latest: Last Minute Board Exams Revision/Study Tips that Actually Works, Get it Here

Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th {for Science, Arts, & Commerce Students}. Download Here.
 

CBSE will provide 15 minutes of extra time to the term 2 exam students to read the question paper thoroughly. Candidates should note that only black and blue ball pens will be used to write on the answer sheets. The CBSE Class 10 exam will be concluded today, while the 12th exam on June 15.

Candidates appearing in the CBSE board exams 2022 should carry a face mask, hand sanitisers, and admit cards at the examination centre and follow the mandatory COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Follow this blog for the latest updates on CBSE term 2 exams 2022, important guidelines, admit card details, and key points.

Live updates

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: Class 10th Information Technology, Class 12th Political Science Exams Today; Check sample paper, syllabus, date sheet, exam day guidelines and more updates here.

09:34 AM IST
May 24, 2022

CBSE 10th Exam Date 2022

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (IT) term 2 exam 2022 will be conducted on Tuesday, May 24.



09:25 AM IST
May 24, 2022

IT Sample Paper Class 10 Term 2

As per the CBSE Class 10 IT board exam 2022, the Information Technology question paper will have internal choice questions.

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (IT) Sample Paper

09:23 AM IST
May 24, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 From 10:30 AM

CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Information Technology, and 12th Political Science papers will begin at 10:30 am today.

09:17 AM IST
May 24, 2022

Political Science Class 12

The CBSE will conduct the Class 12 term 2 Political Science exam today. The term 2 Political Science paper will be of 40 marks, and conducted for a duration of two hours.

09:14 AM IST
May 24, 2022

Information Technology Class 10

The CBSE Class 10 term 2 exam will be concluded on Tuesday, May 24 with the Information Technology (IT) paper. The Class 10 IT paper will be held for a duration of an hour from 10:30 am to 11:30 am, and the paper carries 25 marks.

