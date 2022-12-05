CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023: LOC Data Correction Window Closes Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE LOC data correction for board exams 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the list of candidates (LOC) data correction window tomorrow, December 6, 2022. The schools can make the necessary corrections in the data for students appearing in Class 10 and 12 exams through the online official portal-- parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

After making the changes it will be submitted to the Regional Officer for approval. The changes will be updated in the school LOC once approved. In order to make changes the schools first need to log in using their allotted user ID and password. The LOC data correction process started on November 30, 2022.

The editable fields in the LOC data are the name of the student, parents or guardian name, date of birth, subject combination and subject codes. If a student has opted for an additional subject or changed one then changes need to be made in the LOC data as well. The schools also need to ensure that the subject codes are chosen correctly and are as per the scheme of studies.

Meanwhile, the board exam for Class 10 and Class 12 is about to begin on February 15, 2023. However, the date sheet has not been released yet by CBSE. Once announced, students can check and download the CBSE exam date sheet from the official website- cbse.gov.in.