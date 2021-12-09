CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 LIVE: Hindi, Geography Exams Today

CBSE Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Geography exams live updates (representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 Hindi exam today and 12 term 1 Geography exam today, December 9. Both the papers will be held from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes. The format of the question paper for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions with no provision of negative marks. While the Class 10 CBSE exams will continue till December 11, CBSE Class 12 exams will end on December 22 with the Home Science paper.

Carrying CBSE term 1 admit cards will be a must for the students. CBSE is holding the board exams in OMR sheets for the first time this academic session. Students will be required to darken the correct option using a black or blue point pen only. Use of pencil is not allowed during exams.