CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet For Remaining Papers Released

CBSE class 10, 12 datesheet for the remaining board exam papers have been released by the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The exams will be held from July 1 to July 15.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: May 18, 2020 1:24 pm IST

CBSE class 10, 12 datesheet for the remaining papers have been released

CBSE class 10 datesheet for the remaining board exam papers in schools in the northeast Delhi has been released by the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The exams will be held from July 1 to July 15.

Candidates have been asked to carry sanitiser to the exam hall in a transparent bottle. Candidates will cover their nose, mouth with mask or cloth.

The board has asked parents to guide their children about precautions to be taken to avoid spread of COVID-19.

The papers of the Class 12 which were postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown will be held from July 1 to July 15 and during this time few papers of Class 10 exam which were postponed in schools located in north east part of Delhi in February due to a violence will also be held.

CBSE board exam results are expected in August. Last year CBSE Class 12 result was declared on May 2 and class 10 result was announced on May 6. 83.4% students had qualified CBSE Class 12 exam and 91.1% Class 10 students had cleared the exam.



