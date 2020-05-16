CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet For Remaining Exams Today: Education Minister

CBSE class 10, 12 datesheet for the remaining exams will be announced today at 5pm

The dates of the remaining exams of class 10, 12 under Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announced today at 5 pm, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has tweeted. The remaining CBSE exams will be held for 29 main subjects only. The exams will be held from July 1 to July 15.

The CBSE exams will be held for class 12 students all over the country and for class 10 students it will be held in schools of north east part of Delhi.

Meanwhile, the evaluation of the papers which have been already conducted has begun. The Education Minister has said that the evaluation process will get completed within 50 days. This year copies are being sent to teachers' homes for evaluation process and teachers who have been assigned the task of evaluation will be exempted from the task of submitting daily reports.

CBSE board exam results are expected in August.