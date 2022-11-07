CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet For 2023 Board Exam When? Know About Practical Exam Dates

CBSE Class 10, 12 time tables for 2023 exams soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which has already announced the practical exam dates for the winter-bound states, is yet to announce an update as to when the complete schedule of Class 10th and 12th final exams will be announced. However, board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will start on February 15, 2023. The CBSE practical examinations, project, internal assessment exams are set to be held from January 1, 2023, while the exams in schools of winter-bound areas have been scheduled to be conducted between November 15 and December 14.

Recommended: Start your JEE Main Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

“In the light of lessening of impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct 2023 examination from February 15, 2023,” CBSE statement said while issuing the Class 10, 12 CBSE 2022 results.

ALSO READ || Tamil Nadu Board Announces 2023 Exam Dates For Class 10 SSLC, Class 12 HSC

When announced, the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 datesheets will be made available on the cbseacademic.nic.in website.

The board has also released the subject-wise CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers along with the marking schemes for all the subjects. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers subject-wise contain the specimen questions that can be asked in the 2023 board exams. With the help of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers, a student taking the board exams in 2023 can also know the format of the exam, topics and the type of questions that can be asked in the 2023 annual exam.