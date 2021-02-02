CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheets Released; Where And How To Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets of Classes 10 and 12 exams today. The board examinations are scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to June 10. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' released the date sheets through a video message and wished students for the upcoming examinations. The date sheet is available now at the Board's official website- cbse.nic.in.

CBSE in an official notice claims to have given "sufficient time" between exams of main subjects in both Classes 10 and 12. "The date sheet has been released nearly three months before so that students can make their study plan and overcome the problems faced during the pandemic," the notice read.

CBSE Class 10 examination will commence with English paper on May 6. The exams will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Class 12 board exams will begin with English paper on May 4. The Class 12 exams will be conducted in two shifts to reduce the number of days of the conduct of examinations.

The examination will be conducted in an offline mode at the designated examination centres. As per the announcements made earlier, the CBSE board exams will be based on the 30 per cent reduced syllabus and have 33 per cent internal choice questions. The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1, 2021.

The CBSE exams were delayed this year after repeated requests from the students for the same as most of the schools were unable to hold the offline classes after the COVID-19 lockdown and the students had to rely on online classes.