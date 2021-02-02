  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheets At 5 PM: Education Minister

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheets At 5 PM: Education Minister

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheets: The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced that the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 datesheets will be released at 5pm today, February 2.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 2, 2021 4:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet Soon: Know How To Check
Live
CBSE Date Sheet 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Time Table Releasing Today At 5 PM
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet Today
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2021 Tomorrow
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021: List Of Deleted Topics In Science
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 Date Sheet Releasing On February 2: Where And How To Check
CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheets At 5 PM: Education Minister
CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet At 5 PM: Education Minister
New Delhi:

The CBSE Class 10, Class 12 date sheets will be released at 5 pm today, February 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Twitter. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in the month of May. All the students who are due to appear in the board exams will be able to access the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets on the official website -- cbse.nic.in.

CBSE date sheets 2021 will consist of the subject-wise examination dates and exam day guidelines.

While announcing the CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet release time, the Education Minister said: “The datesheet for X and XII CBSE Board Exams 2021 to be announced today at 5 PM. Watch this space for announcement.”

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website – cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on new website

Step 3: Click on the date sheet link under the latest updates section

Step 4: Select the class

Step 5: Download the PDF date sheet

Also Read || CBSE Date Sheet 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Time Table Today; Paper Pattern, Reduced Syllabus

The practical exams as per the CBSE board exam dates 2021, will be held between March till the start of the theory exams. The CBSE 2021 practical exam will be announced separately by the respective schools. After the completion of board examinations, the CBSE results will be announced by July 15.

Click here for more Education News
Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' CBSE Board Exam 2021 CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet Soon: Know How To Check
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet Soon: Know How To Check
CBSE Date Sheet 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Time Table Releasing Today At 5 PM
Live | CBSE Date Sheet 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Time Table Releasing Today At 5 PM
Nursery Admissions In Delhi To Begin Soon: Arvind Kejriwal
Nursery Admissions In Delhi To Begin Soon: Arvind Kejriwal
Rajasthan State Open School Class 10 Result Today At 3 PM
Rajasthan State Open School Class 10 Result Today At 3 PM
Private University Offers Modern Medicine Course Without NMC Approval, UGC Warns Against Taking Admission
Private University Offers Modern Medicine Course Without NMC Approval, UGC Warns Against Taking Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................