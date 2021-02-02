CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet At 5 PM: Education Minister

The CBSE Class 10, Class 12 date sheets will be released at 5 pm today, February 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Twitter. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in the month of May. All the students who are due to appear in the board exams will be able to access the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets on the official website -- cbse.nic.in.

CBSE date sheets 2021 will consist of the subject-wise examination dates and exam day guidelines.

While announcing the CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet release time, the Education Minister said: “The datesheet for X and XII CBSE Board Exams 2021 to be announced today at 5 PM. Watch this space for announcement.”

📢Announcement



The datesheet for X and XII CBSE Board Exams 2021 to be announced today at 5 PM.

Watch this space for announcement. pic.twitter.com/meq65GXiv9 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website – cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on new website

Step 3: Click on the date sheet link under the latest updates section

Step 4: Select the class

Step 5: Download the PDF date sheet

Also Read || CBSE Date Sheet 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Time Table Today; Paper Pattern, Reduced Syllabus

The practical exams as per the CBSE board exam dates 2021, will be held between March till the start of the theory exams. The CBSE 2021 practical exam will be announced separately by the respective schools. After the completion of board examinations, the CBSE results will be announced by July 15.