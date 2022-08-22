CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams Start Tomorrow; Practical Exam Guidelines, Other Details

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam starts tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the compartment exams for Class 10 and Class 12 tomorrow, August 23. While the Class 10 CBSE compartment exam 2022 will get over on August 29, the Class 12 compartment exam will be held on a single day tomorrow. The CBSE compartment exams for Class 10th and 12th will be held on the syllabus of term 2 exams. CBSE will also conduct the compartment exams for students who have been placed in Repeat in Practical (RP) category in any subject and for students who have been placed in Repeat in Theory and Practical both (RB) category in any subject.

While issuing the compartment practical exam guidelines, CBSE in a statement said, a student who has been declared Repeat in Practical shall have to appear in the practical examination only and there is no need for the candidate to appear in the theory examination, and previous theory marks will be carried forward and accounted for.

However, for students who have been declared in Repeat in Theory and Practical Both (RB) will be required to appear both the practical and theory exams.

Students appearing for the CBSE practical examination in the compartment category will have to contact their examination centres “without fail” by today, August 22 with a copy of the CBSE mark sheet and admit card. The student, CBSE added in the statement, should note the date and time of practical exam given by the exam centre and report for the practical exam at the examination centre on time.

The CBSE compartment theory and practical examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres in offline mode by following all Covid protocols which include covering nose, mouth with mask, using hand sanitizers, following social distancing and also following all instructions given on CBSE admit card. The CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam admit cards have been made available on the Pariksha Sangam portal of the cbse.gov.in website.

Class 10 CBSE Compartment Exam Datesheet: Direct Link

Class 12 CBSE Compartment Exam Datesheet: Direct Link

The CBSE board Class 10th and Class 12th result were declared on July 22. The pass percentage in CBSE result 2022 has been recorded as 94.40 per cent for CBSE Class 10 result and 92.71 per cent for Class 12.