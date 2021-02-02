CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheets To Be Released Today

CBSE Datesheet 2021: CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam date sheets will be released today. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the detailed schedule of the board exams on its website. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had informed about the release of CBSE Board datasheet 2021 on January 28. The CBSE board exam dates will be released on the Board's official website, cbse.nic.in. Earlier, Mr Pokhriyal had announced to conduct CBSE board examinations from May 4 to June 10 in the offline mode.

The CBSE board practical examinations will be conducted during the month of March 2021. The dates of the practical exam will be announced separately by the respective schools. After the completion of board examinations, the CBSE results will be announced by July 15.

CBSE Date Sheet Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Time Table Today

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Datesheet 2021: How to check the schedule

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link- ‘classes 10, 12 datesheets’

Step 3: Classes 10, 12 exam schedule will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the time table and take a print out for further reference.

The admit card is expected to be released in the month of April. This year, the CBSE syllabus has been reduced to 30 per cent, and the question paper will consist of 33 per cent internal choice questions.

The exams will be held with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. For the students and teachers, wearing a face mask will be a must and maintaining social distancing will be mandated.