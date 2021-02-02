CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet Soon: Know How To Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the board’s Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet today. When released, students will be able to access the CBSE Class 10 date sheet and CBSE Class 12 date sheet on the official website of the board -- cbse.nic.in. CBSE date sheets 2021 will contain the subject-wise exam dates and CBSE 2021 exam day guidelines.

Generally, the board exams are held between February and March, however, this year due to the COVID-induced lockdown and change in academic calendar in the due process had deferred the CBSE board exam dates. While announcing the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam dates, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on December 31, said that the Class 10 CBSE board exams and CBSE Class 12 board exams will be held from May 4 to June 10.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website – cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on new website

Step 3: Click on the date sheet link under the latest updates section

Step 4: Select the class

Step 5: Download the PDF date sheet

CBSE 2021 board exams will be held based on a reduced syllabus. CBSE had previously decided to slash syllabi of Classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent, keeping in view the academic loss caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE 2021 practical exam will be announced separately by the respective schools. The practical exams as per the CBSE board exam dates 2021, will be held between March till the start of the theory exams. Although all the classes were held in online mode from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE will conduct the upcoming 2021 final exams in offline mode. After the completion of board examinations, the CBSE results will be announced by July 15.