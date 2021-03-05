Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Latest News: CBSE Board Exam 2021 Revised Date Sheets Released At Cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on March 5 revised board exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12 students. As per the new date sheet, Class 12 Maths paper, will be held on May 31. Earlier, the paper was scheduled to take place on June 1. Physics exam will now be held on June 8, instead of May 13.

For Class 10 students, the Science exam will be held on May 21. Earlier, the Maths paper was scheduled for this date, which will be now conducted on June 2.

Other Class 10 exams which have been rescheduled include French, German, Arabic, Sanskrit, Malayalam, Punjabi, Russian and Urdu.

Class 12 Geography paper will be now held on June 3. Earlier, the paper was scheduled for June 2. There will be no exams on May 13, 14 for Class 12 students.

Apart from these changes, no changes have been made to the start and end dates of CBSE Class 10 board exams. Class 10 theory exams will begin on May 4 and end on June 7.

However, Class 12 papers will begin on May 4 and end on June 14. As per the old date sheets, the exams would have ended on June 11.

CBSE board exams this year will be conducted based on a reduced syllabus, a measure introduced by the board last year to make up for the academic loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBSE had allowed schools to start practical exams, internal assessments and project evaluations from March 1.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021: Revised Date Sheet

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Revised Date Sheet