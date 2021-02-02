  • Home
CBSE Date Sheet Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Time Table Today; Where, How To Download

CBSE Time Table 2021 will be made available today, February 2, on the official websites of the board. Apart from exam dates, the time tables are likely to contain exam day rules that candidates must know.

Reported By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 2, 2021 10:45 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

CBSE board exam 2021 time table will be released today, February 2, 2021. The central board of secondary education (CBSE) class 10 and class 12 board exam date sheet will be released on the official websites. When released, students will be able to check the date sheets on the official website – cbse.gov.in. The date sheets, apart from exam time table, is likely to contain exam-related information that candidates must know. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had previously confirmed the CBSE time table release date. However, the release time is not confirmed yet.

Follow this live blog for information regarding CBSE board exam 2021 time table release time

Live updates

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Live Updates: CBSE Time Table 2021 will be made available today, February 2, on the official websites of the board. Apart from exam dates, the time tables are likely to contain exam day rules that candidates must know.

10:45 AM IST
Feb. 2, 2021

How to download CBSE date sheet 2021 for class 10, 12

  1. Go to the official website, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in
  2. Click on 'New Website'
  3. Under the latest section, CBSE date sheets will be available for class 10 and class 12
  4. Download the CBSE date sheet PDF and take a printout


10:25 AM IST
Feb. 2, 2021

CBSE Board date sheet 2021 will contain the following details: 

  • Exam dates

  • Exam timings

  • Subject names

  • Exam day instructions

10:14 AM IST
Feb. 2, 2021

CBSE date sheet: COVID-19 guidelines, exam day instructions

Apart from exam date, CBSE time table is likely to contain other important information for exam day, including instructions for social distancing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

10:05 AM IST
Feb. 2, 2021

CBSE board exam 2021 time table

The official website to check CBSE board exam time table is cbse.gov.in. When released, direct links will be made available here. 

10:02 AM IST
Feb. 2, 2021

When will CBSE date sheet 2021 be announced?

CBSE board exam date sheets will be released today, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had confirmed. Follow this live blog for updates related to release time, official website and more. 

