CBSE board exam 2021 time table will be released today, February 2, 2021. The central board of secondary education (CBSE) class 10 and class 12 board exam date sheet will be released on the official websites. When released, students will be able to check the date sheets on the official website – cbse.gov.in. The date sheets, apart from exam time table, is likely to contain exam-related information that candidates must know. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had previously confirmed the CBSE time table release date. However, the release time is not confirmed yet.

Follow this live blog for information regarding CBSE board exam 2021 time table release time