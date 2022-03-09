CBSE Clarifies Time Duration For Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2022; Check Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE class 10 and 12 practical exams were started from March 2

CBSE 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in its recent notification mentioned the time duration for class 10, 12 practical exams 2022. According to CBSE, the time duration for the conduct of practical exams is 3 hours. CBSE 12th Term 1 Results 2021-22 Live Updates

CBSE in its recent notification mentioned, "It has come to the notice of the board that in term-2 practical exams, in the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Biology, two practicals are to be performed in one and a half hours duration. It is clarified that the time period for the conduct of two practicals in term 2 exams is 3 hours."

CBSE also directed schools to relieve their teachers as per the date fixed by other schools for the conduct of practical examinations. "Non-relieving of teachers would be viewed seriously," it read.

The CBSE class 10 and 12 practical exams were started from March 2, while the term 2 exam will be held from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions. Meanwhile, CBSE is likely to announce the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations 2021 this week.

An official from CBSE controller office told Careers360 that the students can expect the CBSE class 12 term 1 result by Friday, following which, the class 10 result will be announced this week. The term 1 result will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.