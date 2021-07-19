CBSE, ICSE, UP Board Result Live Updates: 10th, 12th Results Date, Time, Latest News

Image credit: Shutterstock Latest updates on ICSE, ISC, CBSE board result 2021 (representational)

CBSE, ICSE, UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMS) are likely to declare Class 10 result 2021 this week. Results will be available on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cisce.org and results.upmsp.edu.in.

UPDATE: AAKASH iACST - Get Instant Scholarship up to 90% CLICK here

CBSE, CISCE and UPMSP did not conduct board exams this year. The results are being prepared with alternative schemes of assessment.

CBSE results, apart from the official websites, will be available through DigiLocker. CBSE pass certificates and marksheets will also be available on the DigiLocker platform.

Follow this live blog for updates on UP, ICSE, CBSE board result 2021