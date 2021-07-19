  • Home
CBSE, ICSE, UP Board Result Live Updates: 10th, 12th Results Date, Time, Latest News

CBSE, ICSE, UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMS) are likely to declare Class 10 result 2021 this week.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 19, 2021 12:24 pm IST

CBSE, ICSE, UP Board Result Live Updates: 10th, 12th Results Date, Time, Latest News
Latest updates on ICSE, ISC, CBSE board result 2021 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE, ICSE, UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMS) are likely to declare Class 10 result 2021 this week. Results will be available on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cisce.org and results.upmsp.edu.in.

CBSE, CISCE and UPMSP did not conduct board exams this year. The results are being prepared with alternative schemes of assessment.

CBSE results, apart from the official websites, will be available through DigiLocker. CBSE pass certificates and marksheets will also be available on the DigiLocker platform.

Follow this live blog for updates on UP, ICSE, CBSE board result 2021

Live updates

CBSE, ICSE, UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMS) are likely to declare Class 10 result 2021 this week. Results will be available on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cisce.org and results.upmsp.edu.in.

12:24 PM IST
July 19, 2021

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021

UPMSP results for over 56 lakh students will be declared at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. 



12:22 PM IST
July 19, 2021

CBSE Class 10 Result Date Update

CBSE 10th result 2021 date is not confirmed yet, according to an official. "Will let you as and when date is confirmed," a board official said in response to a question related to CBSE 10th result date. 

