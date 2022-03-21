CBSE, CISCE Term 2, Board Exams 2022 LIVE: 10th, 12th Exams In These States To Commence Soon; Important Guide
Board Exams 2022 Live: The CBSE and CISCE term 2 board examinations are scheduled to be held from April-end. While the ICSE and ISC exams will begin on April 25, the CBSE 10th and 12th exams will be held from April 26.
Board Exams 2022 Live: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct their term 2 exams from April-end. As per the schedule, the ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) semester 2 exams will be held from April 25. The ICSE exam is scheduled to be held till May 20, while ISC exam will be continued till June 6.
Recommended: Download Updated Date Sheets for Class X and XII Term-2 CBSE Board Exams, Class X | Class XII
Most Liked: Download Free CBSE Class 10th & 12th Previous Years Questions/Sample Papers with Solutions. Class 10th | Class 12th
Don't Miss: How to prepare for JEE Main along with Board Exams. Grab it Free!
While the CBSE term 2 board exam will begin on April 26. The term 2 examination for Class 10 will be held from April 26 to May 24, whereas, the Class 12 term 2 board exams 2022 will be conducted from April 26 to June 15.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the hall ticket for GSHSEB SSC or Class 10 board exam 2022 today, March 21. As per the schedule, the GSHSEB Class 10 board exams will begin on March 29, 2022.
Follow this blog for updates on CBSE term 2 exams, ICSE, ISC, state board exam status, and other updates:
Live updates
Board Exams 2022: Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE, ICSE, ISC state board exam status, admit card details, term 2 syllabus, sample paper, marking scheme.
Gujarat Board SSC 2022 Hall Ticket Released
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the hall ticket for GSHSEB SSC or Class 10 board exam 2022. The Gujarat Board SSC admit card 2022 can be downloaded through the official website-- gseb.org.