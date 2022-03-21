Check CBSE, ICSE, ISC term 2 exam updates

Board Exams 2022 Live: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct their term 2 exams from April-end. As per the schedule, the ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) semester 2 exams will be held from April 25. The ICSE exam is scheduled to be held till May 20, while ISC exam will be continued till June 6.

While the CBSE term 2 board exam will begin on April 26. The term 2 examination for Class 10 will be held from April 26 to May 24, whereas, the Class 12 term 2 board exams 2022 will be conducted from April 26 to June 15.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the hall ticket for GSHSEB SSC or Class 10 board exam 2022 today, March 21. As per the schedule, the GSHSEB Class 10 board exams will begin on March 29, 2022.

Follow this blog for updates on CBSE term 2 exams, ICSE, ISC, state board exam status, and other updates: