  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE, CISCE Term 2, Board Exams 2022 LIVE: 10th, 12th Exams In These States To Commence Soon; Important Guide
Live

CBSE, CISCE Term 2, Board Exams 2022 LIVE: 10th, 12th Exams In These States To Commence Soon; Important Guide

Board Exams 2022 Live: The CBSE and CISCE term 2 board examinations are scheduled to be held from April-end. While the ICSE and ISC exams will begin on April 25, the CBSE 10th and 12th exams will be held from April 26.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 21, 2022 11:30 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE 12th Result 2021 Declared Updates: CBSE Mails Term 1 Marks To Schools, How To Collect
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021 Declared: How To Resolve Disputes, Raise Objections
CBSE 12th Term 1 Results 2021 Out; How Twitterati Reacted
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Result Declared: Know About Mark Sheet, Passing Certificate
Is CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 Available Online? Direct Link, Websites To Download Mark Sheet
CBSE Declares Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021 In Offline Mode
CBSE, CISCE Term 2, Board Exams 2022 LIVE: 10th, 12th Exams In These States To Commence Soon; Important Guide
Check CBSE, ICSE, ISC term 2 exam updates

Board Exams 2022 Live: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct their term 2 exams from April-end. As per the schedule, the ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) semester 2 exams will be held from April 25. The ICSE exam is scheduled to be held till May 20, while ISC exam will be continued till June 6.

Recommended: Download Updated Date Sheets for Class X and XII Term-2 CBSE Board Exams, Class X |  Class XII

Most Liked: Download Free CBSE Class 10th & 12th Previous Years Questions/Sample Papers with Solutions. Class 10th | Class 12th

Don't Miss: How to prepare for JEE Main along with Board Exams. Grab it Free!

While the CBSE term 2 board exam will begin on April 26. The term 2 examination for Class 10 will be held from April 26 to May 24, whereas, the Class 12 term 2 board exams 2022 will be conducted from April 26 to June 15.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the hall ticket for GSHSEB SSC or Class 10 board exam 2022 today, March 21. As per the schedule, the GSHSEB Class 10 board exams will begin on March 29, 2022.

Follow this blog for updates on CBSE term 2 exams, ICSE, ISC, state board exam status, and other updates:

Live updates

Board Exams 2022: Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE, ICSE, ISC state board exam status, admit card details, term 2 syllabus, sample paper, marking scheme.

11:30 AM IST
March 21, 2022

Gujarat Board SSC 2022 Hall Ticket Released

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the hall ticket for GSHSEB SSC or Class 10 board exam 2022. The Gujarat Board SSC admit card 2022 can be downloaded through the official website-- gseb.org.



By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
Click here for more Education News
ICSE board exams state board exams cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University To Consider Proposal For Setting Up Centre To Offer Job-Oriented Courses
Delhi University To Consider Proposal For Setting Up Centre To Offer Job-Oriented Courses
Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar To Be Conferred With Padma Shri Today
Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar To Be Conferred With Padma Shri Today
GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 2022 Hall Ticket Released; Direct Link, How To Download
GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 2022 Hall Ticket Released; Direct Link, How To Download
GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur To Release Score Card Tomorrow At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur To Release Score Card Tomorrow At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
CBSE 12th Result 2021 Declared Updates: CBSE Mails Term 1 Marks To Schools, How To Collect
CBSE 12th Result 2021 Declared Updates: CBSE Mails Term 1 Marks To Schools, How To Collect
.......................... Advertisement ..........................