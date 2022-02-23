  • Home
Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court Hearing On Plea To Cancel CBSE, CISCE Term 2, Other Offline Exams Today

Board Exams 2022: The plea has sought directions to the central and state education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 offline for preparing alternative methods of assessment, considering hardships faced by students due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 23, 2022 8:34 am IST

Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court Hearing On Plea To Cancel CBSE, CISCE Term 2, Other Offline Exams Today
The plea will be heard by Justice A M Khanwilkar bench today
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Board Exams 2022: The Supreme Court of India will hear today, February 22, a petition for cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and different state boards.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar on Tuesday ordered that an advance copy of the petition be served to the standing counsel for the CBSE and other respondents concerned. The counsel, appearing for petitioner Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, mentioned the matter and requested the bench to list it for urgent hearing.

The plea has sought directions to the central and state education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 offline for preparing alternative methods of assessment, considering hardships faced by students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, almost all state and central education boards, including the CBSE and the CISCE had to cancel Class 10 and Class 12 final exams due to the second wave of COVID-19 and follow alternative methods of evaluation. However, CBSE, CISCE and some other state boards have decided to go with a two term board exam system for 2021-22.

CBSE and CISCE term 1 exams are already over and term 2 exams are scheduled for April.

- With PTI Inputs

