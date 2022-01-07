CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results Expected Soon; Check Evaluation Process

CBSE, ICSE results awaited; dates expected soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) term 1 exams are over. The boards will now hold the term 2 exams before declaring the results of the first semester exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and CISCE which conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10th, Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12th, will not announce pass or fail status for the term 1 examination.

The MCQs in the CBSE term 1 question papers included case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The duration of the exam was 90 minutes and covered 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.

The board while announcing the two-term exam format for CBSE Class 10th, 12th students, CBSE said that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final CBSE result will be published after term 2 exams get over.

Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

While announcing the ICSE, ISC exam format, CISCE said: “The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.”

“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.