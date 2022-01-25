CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon; Direct Link, Websites To Check
CBSE, CISCE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The official website for CBSE term 1 Class 10, Class 12 results is cbseresults.nic.in. For ICSE and ISC semester 1 results, the official websites are cisce.org and results.cisce.org
CBSE, CISCE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The results of Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are expected soon. Once released, students can check their results through the official websites using their roll numbers and school numbers as login credentials. The exams were conducted in November-December, 2021.
The official website for CBSE term 1 Class 10, Class 12 results is cbseresults.nic.in. Students can download their scorecards or marks sheets using roll number and school number.
For ICSE and ISC semester 1 results, the official websites are cisce.org and results.cisce.org.
Live updates
Follow LIVE UPDATES on CBSE Class 10, Class 12 term 1 and ICSE, ISC semester 1 results 2021-22 here
CBSE 12th Result Not On January 25, Board Warns Against Fake Notice
A circular that claims the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results will be announced on January 25 is fake, the board’s spokesperson Rama Sharma said today. The fake circular dated January 22 claims the CBSE has changed the process for obtaining board exam results, and candidates will be given an unique username and password via their centres which they will have to use to login to the “new” web portal in order to check their scores.
#cbseforstudents #Exams #Fake #CBSE pic.twitter.com/HpeUKjfShd— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) January 25, 2022
The fake notification further suggests that this has been done “to ease navigation within the portal”. CBSE has denied making any such change to the process of obtaining results.
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results When? Here's What Officials Said
As Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations will not be released on Monday, January 24, lakhs of candidates who have appeared for the term 1 examinations are now anxiously waiting to know about the result declaration date. Though the officials did not confirm about the results declaration date, they also did not deny when asked by Careers360 that if the 10th, 12th results coming this week?
When asked if the 10th, 12th results coming this week? CBSE Spokesperson Rama Sharma said, "Will let you know once confirmed." However, controller of exam Sanyam Bhardwaj refrained from responding, saying, "the results will not be announced on Monday."