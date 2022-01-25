CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon; Direct Link, Websites To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE, CISCE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 will be released soon

CBSE, CISCE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The results of Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are expected soon. Once released, students can check their results through the official websites using their roll numbers and school numbers as login credentials. The exams were conducted in November-December, 2021.

The official website for CBSE term 1 Class 10, Class 12 results is cbseresults.nic.in. Students can download their scorecards or marks sheets using roll number and school number.

For ICSE and ISC semester 1 results, the official websites are cisce.org and results.cisce.org.