CBSE, CISCE Students Move Supreme Court; Demand Online Term 1 Exams

CBSE, ICSE term 1 board exam 2022: Students from schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have moved the Supreme Court of India against the decision of holding Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exams only in offline mode. The six petitioners have argued that the exams should be conducted in a hybrid mode -- both online and offline.

Both CBSE and CISCE has decided to hold the 2021-22 board exams in two terms. CBSE term 1 board exams will begin on November 16 with minor papers and ICSE (Class 10) exams will begin on November 22.

CBSE board exams for major subjects will take place in December. “Preceding the exams for major subjects in December 2021 are the exams for minor subjects in November 2021 in physical mode, further aggravating the likelihood of turning the exams for major subjects into a super spreader event,” the petitioners said.

"At any rate, such continuous exposure through offline exams sharply increases the risk of infection to COVID-19 rendering the impugned action as arbitrary and in violation of Right to Health."

Hybrid mode of examination is the need of the hour, as it better facilitates social distancing, reduced strain on logistical constraints, they said.

The petitioners said many parents have reported that their consent is being secured “ by resorting to misrepresentation and coercion.”

Obtaining consent without giving a choice is “ex-facie arbitrary and illegal”, they argued.