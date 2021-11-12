  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE, CISCE Students Move Supreme Court; Demand Online Term 1 Exams

CBSE, CISCE Students Move Supreme Court; Demand Online Term 1 Exams

Both CBSE and CISCE has decided to hold the 2021-22 board exams in two terms. CBSE term 1 board exams will begin on November 16 with minor papers and ICSE (Class 10) exams will begin on November 22.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 12, 2021 9:52 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE 2022 Board Exams In Two Terms This Year; What For Students Who Miss Due To Sports, Olympiads
CBSE Term 1 Minor Exams From Next Week; 5 Points For Students
CBSE Term 1 Exam From November 30; Check Sample Papers, Admit Card Details
Last Date For CBSE Students To Request Change Of Exam City, Country Today
CBSE Term 1 Admit Card Live (OUT): Class 10, 12 Roll Numbers Released
CBSE Students Can Opt For Change Of Exam City, Country For Term 1 Class 10, 12 Board Exams By November 10
CBSE, CISCE Students Move Supreme Court; Demand Online Term 1 Exams
The petitioners have said that term 1 exams should be in hybrid mode -- both online and offline

CBSE, ICSE term 1 board exam 2022: Students from schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have moved the Supreme Court of India against the decision of holding Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exams only in offline mode. The six petitioners have argued that the exams should be conducted in a hybrid mode -- both online and offline.

Latest:  Download CBSE Class 12th FREE Previous Year & Sample Papers Click Here

Both CBSE and CISCE has decided to hold the 2021-22 board exams in two terms. CBSE term 1 board exams will begin on November 16 with minor papers and ICSE (Class 10) exams will begin on November 22.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE board exams for major subjects will take place in December. “Preceding the exams for major subjects in December 2021 are the exams for minor subjects in November 2021 in physical mode, further aggravating the likelihood of turning the exams for major subjects into a super spreader event,” the petitioners said.

"At any rate, such continuous exposure through offline exams sharply increases the risk of infection to COVID-19 rendering the impugned action as arbitrary and in violation of Right to Health."

Hybrid mode of examination is the need of the hour, as it better facilitates social distancing, reduced strain on logistical constraints, they said.

The petitioners said many parents have reported that their consent is being secured “ by resorting to misrepresentation and coercion.”

Obtaining consent without giving a choice is “ex-facie arbitrary and illegal”, they argued.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU PG Admission 2021 Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here
DU PG Admission 2021 Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here
NAS 2021: Here’s How Over 30 Lakh Students Will Be Assessed Today
NAS 2021: Here’s How Over 30 Lakh Students Will Be Assessed Today
DU Puts Out Guidelines For Exams, Students Can Write In Paper At Home
DU Puts Out Guidelines For Exams, Students Can Write In Paper At Home
Calcutta High Court Disposes Of Petition Challenging West Bengal Government's Decision To Reopen Schools
Calcutta High Court Disposes Of Petition Challenging West Bengal Government's Decision To Reopen Schools
NSUI Launches Campaign To Oppose ‘Anti-Student Policies’ Of Centre
NSUI Launches Campaign To Oppose ‘Anti-Student Policies’ Of Centre
.......................... Advertisement ..........................