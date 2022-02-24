Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates On CBSE, CISCE, State Board Class 10, 12 Exams
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: The CBSE Class 10, 12 exams will be held in offline mode from April 26, 2022, while CISCE is likely to conduct ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 semester 2 exams in the last week of April.
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: With the Supreme Court refusing to entertain the plea to cancel Class 10 and Class 12 offline exams by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and other state boards, the Class 10th and 12th exams will now be held as scheduled for the ongoing session.
State boards including Assam, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan will start their board exams 2022 in March-April.
Follow this blog for latest updates on state board exam status, admit card details, CBSE term 1 result date and time, term 2 syllabus, sample paper, marking scheme.
CBSE, CISCE Term 2; Check State-Wise 10th, 12th Exams In March-April
Many state boards including Assam, Maharashtra and Rajasthan will start their board exams 2022 in March. Complete List of States Here.
Board Exams 2022 CISCE Dates
CISCE Semester 2 Exams: The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 semester 2 exams will be held tentatively in the last week of April.
CBSE board Exam 2022 Class 10 Date Sheet
The board has not yet released the CBSE board exam 2022 Class 10 date sheet. CBSE will release the datesheet on cbse.gov.in.
"Cannot Become Norm": Supreme Court's 'No' To Cancel Offline Board Exams
CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exam 2022: The bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar dismissed the plea filed to cancel offline board exams for Class 10 and Class 12, saying, "entertaining such petitions will cause more confusion in the system."
Board Exam 2022 Cancelled?
No. Board exam 2022 has not been cancelled. The CBSE, CISCE and other state boards will conduct the 2022 board exams in offline mode as scheduled.
CBSE, CISCE Board Exams Live: SC Refuses To Cancel Board Exams
Supreme Court has refused to cancel offline board exams for Class 10 and Class 12. Read More