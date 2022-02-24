Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates On CBSE, CISCE, State Board Class 10, 12 Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE term 1 result expected soon at cbseresults.nic.in

Board Exam 2022 LIVE: With the Supreme Court refusing to entertain the plea to cancel Class 10 and Class 12 offline exams by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and other state boards, the Class 10th and 12th exams will now be held as scheduled for the ongoing session.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 exams will be held in offline mode from April 26, 2022, while CISCE is likely to conduct ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 semester 2 exams in the last week of April.

State boards including Assam, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan will start their board exams 2022 in March-April.

