CBSE, CISCE, PSEB; List of 10th, 12th Results 2022 To Be Announced Next Week

List of 10th, 12th Board Results 2022

The result for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 is expected to be released in a day or two. While the CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 is expected by next week. The CBSE will publish the Class 10, 12 result online on its official website - cbse.nic.in. Over 35 lakh students are eagerly waiting for CBSE term 2 results 2022.

Moreover, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce the PSEB 10th results 2022 tomorrow, July 04. However, no official statement has been released by the PSEB yet. About 4 lakh students appeared for the PSEB Class 10th term 2 examinations. The exams were held in the offline mode from April 29, 2022, to May 19, 2022.

CBSE Board Results 2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 this month. The CBSE 10th result is expected in a day or two and CBSE 12th result is expected next week. The CBSE has conducted the Class 10 and 12 Term 2 board exams from April 26 until June 15, 2022.

CICSE Board Results 2022

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to declare the CISCE Semester 2 result 2022 for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) this month. As per the past year trends, CISCE announce board results in line with CBSE Board results. The ICSE result 2022 and ISC result 2022 for term 2 is expected to be declared soon.

The CISCE has conducted the ICSE semester 2 board exams between April 25 and May 23, 2022.While, the ISC semester 2 exams were commenced on April 26 and ended on June 13, 2022. Once declared, the students would be able to check their result from the official website of the CISCE - cisce.org.

PSEB Board Results 2022

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Results 2022 for class 10 is expected tomorrow, July 4. Students eagerly waiting for their PSEB 10th result 2022 will be able to check their result by login with their roll number on the official website - pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 12 Result 2022 was declared on June 28 and pass percentage was recorded at 96.96%.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022

The Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha is all set to declare the Odisha Board Class 10 results 2022. The BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 is expected to be declared by next week. The result date will be announced by the Minister of School and Mass Education of the Orissa state, Samir Dash, tomorrow (July 4) in the state assembly.

